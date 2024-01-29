Britney Spears shares very surprising message about ex Justin Timberlake amid unexpected musical battle

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's relationship is the hottest topic in music once again, thanks to Justin releasing his newest single "Selfish" this past weekend.

The 42-year-old actor and musician's latest track was met with mixed reviews, particularly from ardent Britney fans, who used it as an opportunity to pit the exes against each other on the charts.

However, in the midst of all of that, the 42-year-old pop star made a big move by taking to social media and showing her appreciation for her former Mickey Mouse Club co-star and ex-boyfriend. Learn more about their romance below...

On her Instagram, Britney shared a video from Justin's latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the entire musical crew performed Justin's 2006 hit "SexyBack."

Alongside it, she penned a message apologizing to those who had been hurt by the revelations made in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me. One of the biggest bombshells to come out of the best-selling book was the fact that during their romance, Britney stated that she had become pregnant with Justin's child but underwent an abortion after the "Cry Me a River" singer reportedly stated he was not ready to become a father.

Britney wrote on Instagram: "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…

"I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish'. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard???" She even shouted out his follow-up single, adding: "Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too."

After the release of "Selfish" on January 25, fans of the "Toxic" singer started an online campaign to drive up sales and streams of her own song of the same name from her 2011 album Femme Fatale.

Originally a bonus track that came out when the album was released, "Selfish" quickly took over the iTunes chart over the weekend, and eventually became the number one song on US iTunes, overtaking "Selfish."

© Getty Images Britney supported her ex's new music and his appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show

While both songs have since been dethroned by Tom MacDonald and Ben Shapiro's controversial rap track "FACTS," on the worldwide iTunes chart, Britney's "Selfish" still sits at number one.

After debuting the first two singles off his upcoming album on Saturday Night Live last weekend, Justin announced that he would be embarking on a new world tour, his first since 2018-19's The Man of the Woods Tour.

© Getty Images The star debuted his two new singles on "Saturday Night Live"

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour will support his album Everything I Thought I Was (releasing March 15) and begins on April 29 in Vancouver, Canada. It is currently scheduled to conclude on July 9, 2024 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Britney, on the other hand, stated at the start of this year on her social media that she was effectively retiring from the music industry, though did add that she had written 20 songs for other artists in the past two years.

© Getty Images Britney also apologized for the revelations she'd made in her autobiography, "The Woman In Me"

"They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!!" she penned.

