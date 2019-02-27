What is Peter Andre's net worth and how does he earn his money? The father-of-four has earned money in many different ways

Peter Andre is trying his hand at seeing the effects of eating unhealthily for 21 days on ITV's The Junk Food Experiment,&which airs on ITV on Wednesday. Before we watch the popular TV personality settle into three weeks of junk food, let's take a look at the star's amazing net worth. Unsurprisingly, with a successful career spanning music, reality TV, presenting, voiceovers and lucrative business ventures, it is no surprise that the 45-year-old has earned a healthy sum over the years. Here, we take a look at how much the star is worth, and how exactly he has earned his fortune.

What is Peter Andre's Net Worth?

According to The Richest, Peter has a net worth of £12.3million. Peter's income comes via many different channels. Whilst his music career took off in the 90's, Peter has since branched into reality TV, ladies fragrance and even coffee shops! Back in 2009, Peter opened up to The Telegraph that he was both a spender and a saver. "I used to be more of a spender, but I'm learning as I go. I used to take friends on first class holidays and buy jewellery for girlfriends. I think I've learned my lesson."

Peter also told how his father encouraged him to invest his money after he started having musical success. In the 90's he invested in properties in Australia and bought some land in Cyprus. He said: "My father was my saviour because the money, such as royalties, would come in from Australia, and he would just invest it for me. If it had gone into my account I'd have just spent it."

Continued Peter: "When I went into the jungle in 2004, some people may have thought I went in with nothing – but unbeknown to the public, I had those investments and I was starting to really do well from them."

Peter Andre's singing career

Born in the UK to Greek-Cypriot parents, Peter and his family moved to Queensland, Australia when he was ten. At the age of sixteen, Peter won an Australian TV talent competition called Hey, Hey It's Saturday, which earned him his first recording contract. Peter reportedly earned £146,000 from the deal. Peter went on to release his self-titled debut album in 1993. But it wasn’t until the release of his second album Natural that he became a household name. Natural topped the UK chart in 1996 and went platinum. His most popular single was Mysterious Girl, which reached number two in the UK charts and sold two million copies worldwide.Peter has released a total of eleven studio albums.

Peter Andre's TV career

Peter was a campmate on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, where he met Katie Price, who later became his wife. Peter reached the final of the show, coming in third place. After they married in 2005, Peter and Katie launched a series of reality TV shows on ITV2. The fly-on-the-wall style programmes documented the couple's married life, and the birth of their two children. The shows included When Jordan Met Peter, Jordan and Peter: Laid Bare, and Katie and Peter: The Next Chapter.

Peter met his first wife in the Jungle

After Peter and Katie divorced in 2009, a spin-off show called Peter Andre: The Next Chapter recorded Peter's life during the period following their split. Peter continued making his own reality shows until 2013, this time under his own name. Peter began hosting Peter Andre's 60-minute makeover in 2013. He also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, where he came seventh place. Peter has guest presented on popular ITV daytime shows This Morning and Loose Women.

Peter came seventh in Strictly Come Dancing in 2015

Peter's film career

With a successful career in television, Peter has expanded his horizons and entered the world of film. In a change of pace from his usual light-hearted self, Peter will portray a heroin addict in The Inheritance, an upcoming independent short film shot in LA. Peter has also put his smooth vocals to good use in the remake of children's classic, Thomas the Tank Engine. He voices a cheeky dare-devil yellow race car called Ace in Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie. The feel-good flick grossed around £480,000 worldwide.

Peter with Junior, Princess and Emily

Other ventures

Peter has released a number of women's perfumes, which have added to his income. His first was called Unconditional, named after his song of the same name, which he wrote about his relationship with his stepson Harvey. Peter has since released several more fragrances, including Mysterious Girl, Forever, Breeze, Scarlet and Conditional For Men.

Peter has released perfumes for women

Peter is a published author. He released an illustrated memoir My World: In Pictures and Words in 2010 and it reached number two in the UK book charts. He went on to pen two additional biographies: Between Us and All about Us – My Story.

Peter has also written two children's books: The Happy Birthday Party and A New Day at School. Peter opened up a coffee shop chain called New York Coffee Club with his brother Danny. The pair opened a store in Brighton in 2012, but it was closed three years later because the rental costs were too high. The East Grinstead branch opened in 2011, but also closed five years later.

Marriage and divorce from Katie Price

After falling in love on I'm a Celebrity in 2004, Peter married Katie Price the following year on 10 September 2005 at the picturesque Highclere Castle, which later became famous as the setting of Downton Abbey. Katie has since revealed on Loose Women that their extravagant wedding day cost around £1million. "I remember people chucking Swarovski crystals onto the tables. We had a carriage, we had a tunnel, special lighting, pink carpet… I mean, what didn't we have?!" said Katie.

Peter and Katie were married for four years

Peter and Katie had two children – Junior and Princess Tiaamii – together. During their marriage, Peter was stepfather to Harvey, Katie's son from her previous relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke. Peter and Katie announced they were splitting in May 2009, and later divorced in September 2009. They cited unreasonable behaviour, and despite extensive media coverage, details of the divorce were kept private.

Marriage to Emily MacDonagh

After Peter met 20-year-old medical student Emily MacDonagh in 2010, the pair started dating in 2012. They tied the knot in 2015 at Mamhead House in Devon. It was reported that Peter forked out £5million for a six-bedroom Sussex mansion, which was once owned by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. Peter lived there with Emily and their children before relocating to Surrey last year to a home worth £2.5million, according to The Richest.

Peter and Emily married in 2015

Peter often treats his wife to luxurious trips to celebrate special occasions. In June, Peter told HELLO! About the surprise trip to Venice he organised for Emily's birthday. "We landed in Italy, she had no idea where we were. I wouldn't let her look at any signs. I got her on a boat. As soon as she saw the signs of Venice she was like 'Oh my God'. So I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing. It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her," said Peter.

Peter and Emily recently went on holiday to Cyprus, where the family stayed in a luxurious £600 a night villa. Peter also has a holiday home in Cyprus, estimated to be worth £2.2million (in 2013).

Peter Andre's Children

Peter shares two children with his ex-wife Katie Price. Their first child, a son named Junior Savva Andreas – his middle names honouring Peter's father Savva – was born in June 2005. Peter and Katie then welcomed daughter Princess Tiaamii two years later, in June 2007. During their marriage, Peter was a father figure to Katie's disabled son Harvey, from her previous relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke.

Peter shares daughter Ameila and son Theo with Emily MacDonagh

Peter also shares two children with his current wife Emily. Their eldest, daughter Amelia, was born in January 2014. A few weeks later, Peter and Emily announced that they were engaged. The couple welcomed son Theodore James in November 2016.