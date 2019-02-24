Peter Andre reveals the sweet way daughter Princess is taking after him What a nice family!

Peter Andre is a doting dad to his four children, and is known for being one of the nicest celebrities in showbiz. So it's not surprising that his children are taking after him with their mannerisms. Last week, the Mysterious Girl singer revealed that his daughter Princess had been particularly thoughtful after the family had stayed at a hotel. Taking to Instagram, Peter shared a photo of a note that the 11-year-old had left on the bed following her stay, which read: "Thank you very much for looking after us, love Pete and the kids." The doting dad also revealed that Princess had made her own bed. He wrote in the caption: "Was leaving hotel room today and Bista had made her bed and wrote this note to the staff. That's why I love ya chook."

The singer shares Princess and oldest son Junior, 13, with his ex-wife, Katie Price. Peter is also dad to daughter Amelia, five, and two-year-old son Theo, who he shares with wife Emily MacDonagh. Both Junior and Princess feature regularly in posts on both their parents' Instagram pages, and have grown up in the public eye. Junior in particular enjoys being in front of the camera, and was awarded a scholarship to drama school in December. Amelia and Theo, meanwhile, only appear occasionally in photos as Emily wishes for them to stay out of the spotlight, so their faces are never pictured.

Peter recently revealed that his wife – being a doctor – had decided to take action in their household when it came to reducing the amount of junk food the children were eating. Speaking to Closer magazine, Peter praised Emily for her efforts, saying: "Em, being a doctor, knows about the importance of good nutrition and exercise. We eat healthy, home-cooked food and like to be active as a family." He added: "We make sure they know how important it is to be healthy too. We've made subtle swaps recently, like reducing their sugar intake by giving them water and milk instead of sugary juice."

