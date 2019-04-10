Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals big news regarding her career We can't wait to hear more!

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha has announced that she is set to take part in a new challenge later in the year – and has left her fans anticipating the big reveal. The mother-of-two teased the news on her popular YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family, during a candid conversation with her husband Mark. She said: "You know I've got to do this challenge in October, I will hopefully be able to tell you what it is. I'm going to do some press interviews tomorrow and then hopefully I will be able to tell you what it is. It's part of the reason I have been getting fitter as I need to be fit to do it." Mark then added: "And you need to have a head for heights."

Nadia Sawalha is set to be involved in an exciting new project

The former EastEnders actress hasn't been able to expand on what she is taking part in, but later revealed that she will be able to tell all at the end of April. In another vlog, she went to the ITV studios for a photoshoot regarding the project, and told her followers: "So, I've just finished my photoshoot. It's so frustrating, just talking to the guys who I am working with on this and I can't say anything until the end of April!" Viewers were quick to guess what Nadia may be getting involved with in the comments section on the channel. One said: "I think you are doing the CoppaFeel challenge with Giovanna Fletcher in October," while another said: "You're going into the jungle!" A third added: "Nadia, you are seriously such a tease!"

Nadia and her husband Mark and their two children

Whatever the project, there is no doubt that Nadia will be supported by her family. The former MasterChef winner lives in London with husband Mark, and their two daughters Kiki, eleven, and 17-year-old Maddie. Mark also has two grown up daughters, Izzy, 23, and Fleur, 18, from previous relationships. While they have a busy home life, Nadia recently opened up about adopting in the future. Responding to a fan on her YouTube channel, who had said that she is always full of surprises, Nadia said: "I am still thinking about adoption and fostering, but Mark's not interested at all." Mark replied: "I can't work out if she's joking or not?" to which Nadia defiantly responded: "I'm not."

