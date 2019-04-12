Emma Thompson's awkward encounter with Prince William at Buckingham Palace revealed The Love Actually star was made a Dame in November

Emma Thompson has opened up about her encounter with Prince William at Buckingham Palace in November. The 59-year-old star was made a Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in recognition of her services to drama. And while the pair go way back, it seems the 59-year-old actress was left a little surprised after the royal pinned her badge in an awkward spot. "You get a big old badge - you get two badges - and I was wearing exactly those shoes and they gave me such hell," the Oscar-winner shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Then he had to pin it on and it's a little bit of a nipple moment and you go, 'Gosh, I wasn't expecting that.'"

Emma Thompson received her damehood from Prince William last year

"Then he pins another one underneath. And I'm pretty low slung these days so both times it hurt," she added. Startled by the encounter, Emma continued: "I made a very loud and inappropriate noise inside Buckingham Palace." Dame Emma was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list last June for her services to drama. One the day, the Saving Mr. Banks actress was joined by her husband Greg Wise and their children Gaia and Tindyebwa.

At the time of receiving the honour, Emma revealed that she shared a cheeky exchange with the Duke of Cambridge. Emma revealed that she and William "sniggered" at each other when she asked for a kiss. "I love Prince William, I've known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other," she confessed. "I said, 'I can't kiss you, can I?' And he said, 'No don't'!" She added: "If you're first up you have to be more formal on such an occasion, but he's looking wonderful and doing so well. He said, 'This day isn't about me, it's about you'." Speaking about her friendship with both Prince William and Prince Harry, the actress continued: "It's really lovely because I've always loved the boys and I've always been a long-term correspondent with their dad, it's a very lovely feeling."

