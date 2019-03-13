Gemma Atkinson introduces her baby bump to Prince Charles It was a royally good afternoon

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson attended the Prince's' Trust Awards on Wednesday, and the star revealed that she and her bump met Prince Charles. The 34-year-old - who is expecting her first baby with Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez - shared a photo on Instagram, describing how she met the royal. Gemma wrote: "What an inspirational afternoon for the @princestrust awards. Such an honour to be involved and I got to meet HRH himself [stunned face emoji]." She also told fans that her gorgeous monochrome dress from from the Seraphine Maternity collection, while thanking stylist Donna McCulloch from Sulky Doll Styling.

READ: Louise Thompson and her fiance Ryan Libbey quit Made in Chelsea

The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards were held at the Palladium in London. As the trust;s founder and president, Prince Charles was in attendance to meet stars, along with incredible nominees and award winners at the special event. The awards recognise young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community.

READ: Mollie King joins Strictly's AJ Pritchard on stage for special performance

Gemma gave fans updates of the day, which she attended with a very smartly dressed Gorka. The pair are currently navigating through Gemma's first pregnancy - and there has even been talk of moving to Spain. The revelation came earlier this week, as Strictly professional Gorka took to Instagram to complain about the current stormy and windy weather in London. He captioned a video which saw him walking his and Gemma's dogs during a hailstorm: "When you say 'No worries Gem, I'll walk the dogs today' and 5 min later the wonderful weather of UK decides to change. HAVE A GREAT MONDAY". The dancer, who is originally from the North of Spain, tagged pregnant Gemma in his post and she was quick to respond, revealing her dream plans: "Told you we need to move to Spain".

We'd hate to wave goodbye to the couple, but - then again - we totally relate to wanting sunnier climes!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.