Strictly's Gemma Atkinson wants to move to Spain with Gorka Marquez Wouldn't we all...

Gemma Atkinson has revealed she wants to move to her boyfriend Gorka Marquez's native Spain, and it seems the main reason is the country's sunny weather! The revelation comes as Strictly pro dancer Gorka took to Instagram to complain about the current stormy and windy weather in London. He captioned a video which saw him walking his and Gemma's dogs during a hailstorm: "When you say 'No worries Gem, I'll walk the dogs today' and 5 min later the wonderful weather of UK decides to change. HAVE A GREAT MONDAY".

The dancer, who is originally from the North of Spain, tagged pregnant Gemma in his post and she was quick to respond, revealing her dream plans: "Told you we need to move to Spain".

Fans seemed to agree with the pregnant star, with one writing: "yes, move to Spain, bring your baby up in a wonderful friendly country, oh how I'd love to live in Spain great food, sunshine, gorgeous people, gem you look radiant". A second fan wrote: "This is hilarious, you're so lovely. Yes Gemma, you need to move to Spain!"

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares gorgeous new bump photo as she reveals excitement for baby's arrival

Fans need not worry as Gorka has no plans on moving back to his home in Spain. The dancer was confirmed earlier this month as one of the professional dancers returning to Strictly Come Dancing. The star, who was partnered with Katie Piper in the 2018 series, will return alongside favourites Karen and Kevin Clifton, Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Oti Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice, Luba Mushtuk, Katya and Neil Jones, Dianne Buswell, AJ Pritchard, Anton Du Beke, Amy Dowden, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe and Nadiya Bychkova.

Sadly, Pasha Kovalev will not make a return after confirming in February that he had quit the series. In a statement, the former champion said: "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year - my final season on Strictly."

READ: From Alex Jones and Gemma Atkinson to Meghan Markle – celebrities due in 2019