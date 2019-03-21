Keith Lemon almost quit Celebrity Juice - find out why Find out what the TV presenter had to say!

Keith Lemon has opened up about his reaction to Fearne Cotton leaving Celebrity Juice, and how he almost quit himself as a result. Chatting about the new series, which airs on Thursday night at 10pm on ITV, Keith explained that he, Holly Willoughby and Fearne all agreed they would leave together, which made the decision difficult as to whether he wanted to continue with the show.

The comedian explained: "Initially I said, 'That's it, I’m leaving too'. It's been 10 years and Holly, Fearne and I don't see each other all the time, but we're a close group of mates. Ages ago we said to each other if one goes, we all go. After I found out Fearne was leaving, I went to bed and slept on it and woke up the next day thinking that I can’t leave the show because I still enjoy it so much. I thought, 'If Holly leaves because Fearne is then that really is the end, I'm not doing it without them both'. But then I spoke to Holly and the first thing she said was, 'Who are we going to get then?' I said, 'So you’re still up for it then?' and she said, 'Of course!'. She did say she thought she would be the first to leave though. I thought so too!"

Holly also opened up about the decision to continue making the series, saying: "To be honest we [me and Keith] were both still really enjoying doing the show and we weren't ready to say goodbye to it. He felt the same as me and just wasn't ready to let go of it yet." Paddy McGuinness has now stepped up as the new team captain to replace Fearne, and both Keith and Holly said it was an easy choice. "Keith said to me, ‘Who do you think would be good?’" Holly explained. "And I was like, ‘Paddy?’. Keith said, ‘Yes! That’s exactly who I was thinking’. It was great."

