Country singer Justin Carter dies aged 35 in terrible accident This is so sad

Rising American country singer Justin Carter has died after a gun he kept in his pocket was accidentally fired while filming a music video. The 35-year-old - who was a father of two daughters, Dixie and Kayleigh - died earlier this week following the tragic accident. The news was confirmed to fans on his Instagram and Facebook pages, in a post shared by his family. According to Fox News, Justin's mother Cindy McClellan said the gun was in his pocket when it happened, explaining: "[It] went off and caught my son in the corner of his eye." She continued: "He was a wonderful artist. He was the voice, he was the total package and we're trying to keep his legend [alive]."

READ: Simon Cowell breaks social media silence with rare post of home life with son Eric

The social media post shared by his friends, which announced the sad news, read: "Please Keep Justin's Family In Your Prayers & Give Them Privacy In This Hard Time. Justin Is No Longer With Us, He Has Passed Away. He Will Be Missed By Us All, He Was Always Full Of Joy, Laughter, And Loved On So Many People In His Life. Justin Appreciated All His Fans And Their Support."

READ: Kate Middleton surprises bystanders outside Kensington Palace

Justin recently signed a record deal with Triple Threat Management and released a single called Love Affair which featured Nu Breed. Mark Atherton, who represents the record company, told abc13: "Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people's eyes to be the next Garth Brooks."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.