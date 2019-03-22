Louis Tomlinson's stepdad Mark posts heartfelt tribute to daughter Félicité Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicite passed away aged 18 last week

Louis Tomlinson's stepdad Mark has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter Félicité, one week after she passed away aged 18. Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, the grieving father - who was married to the One Direction star's late mum Johannah, shared a black-and-white throwback snap of his little girl. "Totally and utterly heartbroken my beautiful sweet baby darling girl," he wrote in the caption. "I will miss you so incredibly much. You will live forever in my heart and I cannot wait to see you again my angel xxxxxxx."

Last week, the aspiring model passed away after suffering a suspected heart attack. Ambulances were called to her flat in west London after she appeared to have suffered a cardiac arrest, but medics were unable to save her. Felicite - who was known as Fizzy - was an influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. News of Louis' younger sister's death comes two years after their mother passed away from leukaemia. The X Factor judge was set to perform his new song, Two Of Us, written as a tribute to his mum on Comic Relief - he immediately pulled out of last Friday's live coverage.

The lyrics in the heartfelt song included: "You'll never know how much I miss you. The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead." Louis recently told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat that playing the song to his younger sisters Félicité, Charlotte, Daisy and Phoebe was "tough". The 27-year-old star explained: "Me as their big brother - if I can sing those words it'll hopefully help them too."

Earlier this month, during a chat on Dan Wootton's podcast, Louis touched upon the song and it’s sad sentiment, saying: "I am getting a little bit more used to it because I have to." He added: "I'm lucky in a way that, because I'm the eldest [sibling], there's a lot of responsibility that falls on my head. That has kept me driven, that's kept me determined and that's helped with going through all that stuff I think is being there for my family." The star continued: "It definitely was difficult at first, but like I say, I think the responsibility, actually, that I have for other people helps me."

