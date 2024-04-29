Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Nicole Kidman's look-alike younger sister Antonia Kidman and niece Sybella Hawley
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Meet Nicole Kidman's look-alike younger sister Antonia Kidman and niece Sybella Hawley

The journalist and her teenage daughter supported the Big Little Lies actress on the red carpet as she received the AFI Life Achievement Award

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
Online News WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Kidman and her family were front and center over the weekend as the Oscar winner was honored at the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Big Little Lies actress made waves as she was not only accompanied by her longtime husband Keith Urban, but also by their daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, who made their red carpet debut during their mom's special night.

Plus, not only were stars such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Naomi Watts, Miles and Keleigh Teller, Joey King, Lily Rabe, and Morgan Freeman, among others, in attendance too, but also making waves was Nicole's look-alike sister Antonia Kidman, who joined her on the red carpet along with her daughter.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Keith Urban talks nearly two decades of marriage to Nicole Kidman

Below, learn all there is to know about Antonia, what she does, her daughter, Nicole's niece, and more.

Nicole Kidman and her sister Antonia Kidman attend the Miramax 2005 Golden Globes After Party at Trader Vics on January 16, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
The Kidman sisters in 2005

Who is Nicole Kidman's sister?

Antonia, 53, is Nicole's younger sister, born to parents Anthony Kidman and Janelle Glenny on July 14, 1970.

MORE: Nicole Kidman wows in preppy sheer black dress hours after making red carpet debut with her teenage daughters

Unlike Nicole – who was born in Honolulu, Hawai'i in 1967, where both her parents were studying at the time – Antonia was born in Melbourne, Australia, and both were later raised in Sydney.

Antonia Kidman, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive for the 32nd Annual ARIA Awards 2018 at The Star on November 28, 2018 in Sydney, Australia© Getty
Antonia, Nicole and Keith in Sydney in 2018

What does Antonia Kidman do?

While her sister is an Oscar-winning actress, Antonia is winning awards for her work in journalism. She began her career with Australian channel Nine Network, and later worked as a news reporter for NBN Television.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's drastic appearance change – and how it won her an Oscar

She also hosted an instructional parenting series for W. Channel, released a work-out video titled Antonia Fitness Yoga: The Power And Style of Ashtanga, as well as two books about parenting, Feeding Fussy Kids as well as The Simple Things: Creating an Organised Home, a Happy Family and A Life Worth Living, plus in 2008, she received the "Favorite Female Personality" award at the ASTRA Awards, an awards show dedicated to talent within Australian subscription television.

Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman and Craig Marran attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty
Nicole and Antonia with their husbands and daughters a the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April

Who is Sybella Hawley to Nicole Kidman?

Sybella, 17, who was also in attendance at the AFI Awards, is Nicole's niece, Antonia's fourth child with ex-husband Angus Hawley.

MORE: Nicole Kidman makes remarkable confession about her marriage to Keith Urban

Antonia and Angus, with whom she also shared daughter Lucia and sons Hamish and James, divorced two months after Sybella's birth, and Angus passed away from a heart attack aged 46 in April of 2015.

In April of 2010, Antonia married Singapore-based banker Craig Marran, and the two have since welcomed two sons.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S.  Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more