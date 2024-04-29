Meet Nicole Kidman's look-alike younger sister Antonia Kidman and niece Sybella Hawley

Nicole Kidman and her family were front and center over the weekend as the Oscar winner was honored at the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Big Little Lies actress made waves as she was not only accompanied by her longtime husband Keith Urban, but also by their daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, who made their red carpet debut during their mom's special night.

Plus, not only were stars such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Naomi Watts, Miles and Keleigh Teller, Joey King, Lily Rabe, and Morgan Freeman, among others, in attendance too, but also making waves was Nicole's look-alike sister Antonia Kidman, who joined her on the red carpet along with her daughter.

Below, learn all there is to know about Antonia, what she does, her daughter, Nicole's niece, and more.

© Getty The Kidman sisters in 2005

Who is Nicole Kidman's sister?

Antonia, 53, is Nicole's younger sister, born to parents Anthony Kidman and Janelle Glenny on July 14, 1970.

Unlike Nicole – who was born in Honolulu, Hawai'i in 1967, where both her parents were studying at the time – Antonia was born in Melbourne, Australia, and both were later raised in Sydney.

© Getty Antonia, Nicole and Keith in Sydney in 2018

What does Antonia Kidman do?

While her sister is an Oscar-winning actress, Antonia is winning awards for her work in journalism. She began her career with Australian channel Nine Network, and later worked as a news reporter for NBN Television.

She also hosted an instructional parenting series for W. Channel, released a work-out video titled Antonia Fitness Yoga: The Power And Style of Ashtanga, as well as two books about parenting, Feeding Fussy Kids as well as The Simple Things: Creating an Organised Home, a Happy Family and A Life Worth Living, plus in 2008, she received the "Favorite Female Personality" award at the ASTRA Awards, an awards show dedicated to talent within Australian subscription television.

© Getty Nicole and Antonia with their husbands and daughters a the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April

Who is Sybella Hawley to Nicole Kidman?

Sybella, 17, who was also in attendance at the AFI Awards, is Nicole's niece, Antonia's fourth child with ex-husband Angus Hawley.

Antonia and Angus, with whom she also shared daughter Lucia and sons Hamish and James, divorced two months after Sybella's birth, and Angus passed away from a heart attack aged 46 in April of 2015.

In April of 2010, Antonia married Singapore-based banker Craig Marran, and the two have since welcomed two sons.

