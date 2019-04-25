Mrs Hinch rushed to hospital - see her message to fans Mrs Hinch has confirmed that her unborn baby is currently being monitored

Mrs Hinch has been rushed to hospital, and has reached out to fans to let them know what is going on. Although the popular cleaning sensation did not disclose why she had been taken to hospital, the pregnant social media personality revealed that her unborn baby was being monitored. On her Instagram Story, she wrote: "As you know, I am always so honest with you all, throughout the good and the bad in my life. Unfortunately, I have been rushed to hospital. While our mini Hinch is being fully monitored and doing fine, unfortunately I am not well myself and I am in hospital now until further notice."

Read Sophie's message on Instagram

She continued: "I have wonderful doctors and nurses looking after me around the clock (& Jamie is here being amazing bless him). But for now, I have been told I need to focus on getting myself better and keeping healthy in order to carry on growing our mini Hinch and I must listen to professional medical advice. I know how amazing you all are and how much you care about me, and the last thing in the world I would want is you all worrying about me without me saying anything at all. I promise to keep you all updated as much as I can and please continue to Hinch for me guys."

READ: First cleaning, now fashion! Is Mrs Hinch about to launch a bargain clothing line?

Mrs Hinch has a huge Instagram following

She followed the message with an update, writing: "I'm settled for the night Hinchers, nurses are simply amazing. I cannot explain how overwhelmed I am with the pure love I have received tonight just in messages alone from you all. So emotional but beautiful My little family and I just love you all." Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - was inundated with messages from her fans, with one writing: "Get well soon Sophie look after yourself and baby Hinch, your hinchers will still be here." Another person added: "Get well soon Soph!"

READ: Mrs Hinch for Strictly Come Dancing - details