Peter Andre delights fans as he hints at exciting announcement We can't wait to find out!

Peter Andre has many projects on the go all while looking after his young family. And it sounds as if there is something exciting in the pipeline for the Mysterious Girl singer, if his latest Instagram post is anything to go by. On Monday, the father-of-four uploaded a collage picture of himself dressed in a tuxedo and posing with a hat, and wrote in the caption: "Lots coming up. Can't wait." Fans couldn't wait to find out either, and were quick to comment. One wrote: "Neither can I, hope it involves TV," while another said: "Exciting!" A third wanted to know straight away, adding: "Well tell us then!"

Loading the player...

Peter Andre in 60 seconds

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Peter, who recently attended the Beverly Hills Film Festival in LA after his film The Inheritance was nominated for an award. Peter took along his brother Michael along with him for the special evening, and shared a lovely picture on social media of the pair dressed up at the venue ahead of the ceremony. The Inheritance was Peter's break into film. The star played the main character Harry, who was once a successful singer, but who goes down a path of self-destruction throughout the film.

MORE: Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine pays rare tribute to baby daughter

Peter Andre has some exciting projects coming up

The singer had spent time in Los Angeles while filming last year, and at the time wrote about his experience in his new! magazine column. Peter admitted: "Although it can be full-on, I can honestly say shooting was an incredible experience. It was intense and very dark. I can't wait to see the edit. Becoming the character took months of preparing and thankfully it paid off. I'll be going back later in the year to film more. In fact, it looks like I'm going to be spending a lot more time in America this year, so I'm lucky to have such a trusting wife and family."

The singer recently appeared in his first Hollywood film

READ: Did Denise Van Outen just let slip Stacey Solomon's due date?

When not working, Peter adores nothing more than spending time with his family. The singer shares son Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex-wife Katie Price, and also has daughter Amelia, five, and son Theo, two, with wife Emily MacDonagh. Peter regularly praises Emily for the way she balances busy family life with her medical career, and has said he likes to surprise his wife to keep the magic alive in their relationship. Speaking to HELLO! in June 2018, Peter revealed the most romantic thing he had ever done for Emily – surprising her with a trip to Venice. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.