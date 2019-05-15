Eamonn Holmes surprised by son as he makes new discovery You learn something new every day!

Eamonn Holmes was one very proud father last year when he celebrated his oldest son Declan's wedding to now-wife Jenny. And following on from the celebrations, publication Wedding Journal wrote about the special day in a newly-uploaded blog post, which led to Eamonn making some new discoveries about his first-born. After Wedding Journal tagged the This Morning host in the story on Twitter, Eamonn responded, writing: "I've learnt things I didn't know about the pair of them. Great feature. Thank you." The article featured everything from when Declan and Jenny first met – which was through a mutual friend in 2012, as well as Declan's plans for his proposal.

Eamonn Holmes and his son Declan have a wonderful relationship

MORE: Geri Halliwell marks 4th wedding anniversary with husband Christian in the sweetest way

Sweetly, it also included quotes from the pair of them. Declan said of Jenny: "There's honestly nothing you can't like about Jenny; she's kind, beautiful, endearing and so much fun to be around." It was also revealed just why the couple chose to marry on 8 August 2018, as the number eight has a special meaning. He added: "I think we both compliment each other’s personalities well and I knew fairly early on I wanted to be with Jenny for the rest of my life. The number 8 is our lucky number so we always joked about getting married on 8/8/18, with a year to go I knew I had to get my skates on."

Declan and Jenny on their wedding day

On the day of Declan and Jenny's wedding – which took place at Castle Leslie Estate in Ireland – Eamonn posted a heartfelt tweet just before the service. It read: "It's a special day. My first born son @declanholmes gets married today to @JennyGouk. The clans are gathering and I'm delighted to say there's a lot of love and happiness all around us. #IrishWedding."

READ: The Countess of Wessex given special gift from Prince Philip

This year, Eamonn and Ruth Langsford spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, where they spoke about the possibilities of Declan and Jenny having children in the near-future. Eamonn revealed: "If it's God's will and there's grandchildren then I would be the most fun granddaddy on the block!" Ruth admitted: "He doesn’t like the thought of being a grandpa because it makes him feel old. But I can guarantee you the minute a baby is put in his arms and is his son's child, he will be mush. I can't wait! I think it will be lovely!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.