The Countess of Wessex given special gift from Prince Philip Get the details…

The Countess of Wessex is known for being one of the hardest working members of the royal family, and gives a lot of her time to various charities and causes. And this has been recognised by her father-in-law Prince Philip, who has gifted her with a new Patronage. On Wednesday, it was announced that Sophie had been passed the Patronage of the Chartered Management Institute – where Philip has been Patron of since 1992. The Duke has been associated with the institute for 50 years, having first become an Honorary Fellow in 1969, and later a Royal Patron. While Patron, the CMI has led the debate on the future of management and leadership, the gender pay gap, employee wellbeing and engagement, as well as talent management and diversity.

Prince Philip and the Countess of Wessex have a close relationship

Sophie will undertake her first duty as the new Patron on Wednesday night, as she attends the CMI's annual President's Dinner at Kensington Palace. This event honours outstanding achievements by UK managers. Sophie has actively supported the UK industry, and in particularly strives to promote the role of women in the work place. She also works closely with Women's Network Forum, which aims to promote gender equality across UK businesses. She is also Chair of the Woman in Business Group.

Sophie has been passed on a new Patronage

The mother-of-two is not only popular with royal fans, but all those she works with. According to Shutterstock's royal photographer Tim Rooke, the mother-of-two always goes out of her way to help ensure that good photos are taken – in turn not only helping the photographers, but helping to promote the charities too. Tim said: "I very much like the Countess of Wessex. I have been on some of her foreign trips but the main problem is actually getting the pictures published. But she goes out of her way to actually help you, she will stop, she knows what a good photograph is." He continued: "And of course, most of the engagements that royals do are connected to charity and obviously when the royals visit its part to promote those charities. So if she gives you a good picture it all helps."

