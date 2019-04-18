Eamonn Holmes pays tribute to much-loved family member in sweet post Many of his fans can relate to the way Eamonn feels

Eamonn Holmes has shared a sweet message to a special member of his family – his pet dog Maggie. The This Morning presenter posted a black-and-white photo of a woman cuddling a dog on Instagram on Wednesday evening, along with the quote: "Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened."

The dog-lover shared the post with the caption: "It took me too long in life to realise the truth of this… Now I believe it with my whole heart." Many of his fans agreed, with several commenting on how they felt the words to be true. "Totally agree," one wrote, while the post was also liked by fellow ITV daytime TV star Coleen Nolan, who often shares photos of her own pet dogs on Instagram.

Eamonn Holmes has shared a sweet tribute to his dog Maggie

It’s likely that Eamonn’s sweet post was in reference to his pet dog Maggie, who he shares with wife Ruth Langsford. The couple adopted the border collie cross in 2011, after Eamonn fell in love with her at a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre. After showing a video of the pet to Ruth and their son Jack, they were soon convinced that she would make their family complete.

It appears they were right; Ruth has previously said she couldn’t imagine life without their pet dog, and Maggie is a regular fixture on both Ruth and Eamonn’s social media channels. A week ago, Eamonn shared a photo with Maggie in honour of National Pet Day, saying she had made him a better person. "8 years ago this little darling came into my life and made me a better person. She was a rescue dog and I couldn’t understand why someone would not have cared for her before we came along," Eamonn wrote.

Ruth and Eamonn adopted Maggie in 2011

He continued: "She has given me so much unconditional love, attention and companionship. She makes me feel good about myself and about the world."

