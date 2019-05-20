The One Show's Alex Jones reflects on 'best couple of days' We remember it well, Alex!

The One Show host Alex Jones is about to become a mother-of-two as her due date approaches. And over the weekend, the TV star reflected on another special time in her life. Last year, Alex helped with the live coverage at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, and one year on, she remembered some of the "best couple of days" in a poignant Instagram post. Sharing a picture of herself inside the grounds of St George's Chapel on the special day, Alex wrote: "Happy anniversary Harry and Meghan. A year ago this weekend I had the best couple of days reporting on the wedding for @bbcone. What an atmosphere there was in Windsor."

Alex Jones reflected on presenting the royal wedding last year

Alex fell pregnant shortly after Meghan, and recently joked that she was trying to beat the Duchess by giving birth first. Just one day before Prince Harry and Meghan's baby son Archie was born, the TV presenter shared a tongue-in-cheek Instagram story by posting a picture of a box of raspberry leaf tea, which she captioned: "Trying to beat Meghan… or is it already too late?!" The pregnant star recently revealed that her parents had come up to look after her son Teddy, two, as her due date looms, hinting that it really won't be long before her baby is born.

Alex and husband Charlie Thomson recently celebrated his birthday with son Teddy

The presenter officially started her maternity leave last month. She will be replaced by Stacey Dooley, who will stand in for Alex from Monday 29 July for one week. Other guest presenters include Emma Willis, who will cover from Monday 3 June for two weeks and Mel Giedroyc, who will take on the job for one week from Monday 24 June. The stars will join regular guest hosts Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley.

While Alex is looking forward to welcoming her child, she has spoken candidly about her fears of having another child, revealing on Guide Dogs podcast I See What You're Saying: "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent. Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

