Watch Kate Middleton kiss and curtsy to the Queen at Chelsea Flower Show - video This is lovely!

When out and about on an engagement, the Queen and her family tend to limit their public displays of affection as they are technically in working mode. But on Monday, fans were treated to a heartwarming moment when the Duchess of Cambridge bent down to greet her grandmother-in-law at the Chelsea Flower Show. Kate kissed the 93-year-old monarch on both cheeks before curtsying to her as a sign of respect. Prince William also stooped down to give his grandmother a tender peck on each cheek.

The royals have always had a close link to the Chelsea Flower Show. Her Majesty, as patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, attends every year and is usually joined by other members of her family. At Monday's preview event, she was accompanied by Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Princess Michael of Kent among other royals.

Video: Kate curtsies to the Queen at Chelsea Flower Show

This year is particularly special for Kate as the Duchess has co-designed the RHS Back to Nature Garden, in a bid to inspire more children to play outdoors and form a bond with the natural world. William and Kate's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made a private visit to their mum's garden on Sunday, with George, five, sweetly rating it "20 out of ten".

The garden has an incredible treehouse, a swing and a waterfall among other features that the children enjoyed. After George gave his mum a very high score, William said: "That's pretty good, I think mummy's done well." Kate replied, "Wow, how amazing is that?" as she watched over their one-year-old son Louis. William then turned his attention to daughter Princess Charlotte as he had a go on the rope swing. "Charlotte, give me a push," he said, as his daughter ran over to him.

Kate gave the Queen a tour of her Back to Nature garden

It's little wonder that the Cambridge children were so excited to see the final garden, as they too lent a helping hand in its development. During a conversation with the Queen, Kate revealed that the sticks from the garden had all been taken from their country home, Anmer Hall. "All the sticks are from Anmer and the children collected the pine cones," she said.

