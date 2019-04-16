Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals exciting news involving her co-star We can't wait for this!

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha has been great friends with her co-star Kaye Adams for many years, and the pair are set to discuss their friendship in depth in an upcoming interview. Nadia revealed on her popular YouTube channel that they will be talking to Kate Thornton on her podcast, White Wine Question Time. It is thought that the episode will be ready to download in the next few weeks. Kate's podcast has seen a wide range of famous faces take part, as they sit down with the TV presenter to talk about their relationship, answering three questions and drinking three glasses of wine. Other celebrities who have featured have included Tamzin Outhwaite, Keith Lemon and Denise Welch.

Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams will be taking part in White Wine Question Time

MORE: Christine Lampard reveals one surprising thing her stepdaughter helped her with on wedding day

Nadia and Kaye were both original panellists in the first series of Loose Women in 1999, and while they are now the best of friends, they have previously admitted that when they first clocked eyes on each other, they weren't sure they would get along. Kaye told Closer magazine: "We immediately didn't like the look of one another," while Nadia added: "It was so bad that I actually refused to take the job on Loose Women! I was quite intimidated by Kaye, she seemed so much cleverer than me – and she thought I was an actress 'luvvie'." On what changed their minds, Nadia said: "We realised that we actually had a lot in common. We are both very hard workers, but we also like to laugh like drains. And we both like gin and tonics!"

Loose Women are also going on the road next month

READ: Stacey Solomon shows off blossoming baby bump

There's a lot going on in the next few weeks for Loose Women fans to enjoy, with the news that the programme is going on the road for a special one-off live show. The ITV daytime show is set to go on the road in May, and will involve Nadia, along with Coleen Nolan, Andrea McLean and Saira Khan. It will be held at Birmingham's NEC on Friday 17 May, and promises lively chat, surprises and secrets shared. The show sounds like it's going to be fun for everyone involved, with Coleen teasing: "I think the Loose Women mugs on set will have more than water in. We might have a bit of prosecco! Or gin or vodka or something. I can’t drink though, because otherwise I won't make the hour and a half."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.