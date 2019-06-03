Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of son Harry - and reveals his sweet nickname Holly has been holidaying with co-host Phillip and their families!

Holly Willoughby was every inch the proud mother as shared a sweet Instagram photo of her eldest son, Harry, reading a book after enjoying their half-term holiday abroad. The This Morning host aptly referred to him as her, "Harry Potter" in the caption, and fans rushed to post lovely comments underneath. "Fabulous pic!! Describes how Sunday should be - chilled," wrote one follower, while another added: "Great picture Holly, looks lovely there." A third post read: "Looks like a perfect place to relax!!"

The candid picture of her ten-year-old boy comes shortly after Holly and her family returned to London following a relaxing vacation with Phillip Schofield and his loved ones. Although it is yet to be confirmed where the two families holidayed, it seems they headed to the Algarve in Portugal – a place they regularly tend to travel to during the summer. On Phillip's Snapchat from last week, the TV star posted videos with Holly after a night out, including one of them making their way across a wooden bridge. In the footage, Phillip warned: "There's a thousand feet drop on either side! It's all fine, it's all fine."

In March, Holly spoke to HELLO! about taking her children away, and admitted that it is now a lot easier to travel to far away locations now that her youngest child, four-year-old Chester, is older. "When you are travelling with a baby you almost want to do a stay cation. Britain is beautiful and it is almost easier to get a car and stay in a house, and you can avoid airports as they are very stressful for kids," she said at the time. "But once they go a bit older, you should go anywhere if you can. I think kids are really adaptable and you should go and experience the world with them."

