Find out what Phillip Schofield did as soon as he returned from his holiday with Holly Willoughby We're sure fans can relate!

Phillip Schofield found the perfect way to fend off any post-holiday blues this week – watching Game of Thrones! The TV star updated fans on his Snapchat, revealing that he was getting his GOT fix by tuning in to the highly anticipated behind-the-scenes documentary, The Last Watch. "Behind the scenes of GOT!! What a thing to come back to," Phil wrote alongside two smiley face emojis. He also followed it up with another photo of the Night King, showing the villainous character wrapped up in a hooded fleece. "The Night King DOES get cold!!" Phil quipped.

The presenter has just enjoyed a week-long break in the sun with his family and his This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby. The pair appeared to be in their favourite short-haul destination, the Algarve in Portugal, where they regularly go together over the summer.

The presenter got his Game of Thrones fix

On Phil's Snapchat on Tuesday, he posted videos of the pair after a night out, including one of them making their way across a wooden bridge. Phil warned: "There's a thousand feet drop on either side! It's all fine, it's all fine." In another photo, Holly and Phil posed with a knitted bear while on the beach.

He shared his posts on Snapchat

It's not just Holly who gets on swimmingly with her co-host, but her children too. Talking to You magazine, Holly said of Phil and his wife Stephanie Lowe: "My kids adore Phil and Steph." On her own relationship with the dad-of-two, she continued: "Phil's more my office sibling than office husband. We're morphing into one person: we say the same thing at the same time and it's like 'Eurgh, get out of my head!'"

The pair regularly go on holiday together. In the past they've been joined by The Chase's Bradley Walsh and Dragon's Den star Peter Jones. Last summer in Portugal, the celebrities spent many fun evenings drinking tequila shots and partying at each other's family villas.

