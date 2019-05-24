Holly Willoughby poses with lookalike mum for her birthday - see her sweet present How amazing does Holly's mum look?

Holly Willoughby stunned fans when she shared a rare photo with her lookalike mum in honour of her birthday - but it wasn't the beautiful gift of a bouquet of pink roses that left fans in disbelief, it was the number of years that "mama Willoughby" is celebrating. Sharing the beautiful image on her Instagram page, Holly captioned it: "This beauty turned 71 today! Happy birthday mama... love you so much."

Fans rushed to share their shock over how old Holly's mum Linda is, with many wishing they could look as youthful as the 71-year-old. One fan said: "Omg can you ask you mama what's her secret??? She looks amazing!" Another added: "Gorgeous, gorgeous ladies. And no way is your Ma 71! No way!" While a third commented: "She looks so much younger and is so beautiful!! X."

Holly's sister Kelly also shared a sweet image of their mum blowing out her birthday cake candles. Captioning the photo Kelly said: "Early morning cake! Happy birthday Mama Willoughby. 71 years young today! She defies science! We love you more than butter icing!" Holly was quick to comment on the photo: "Oooo that’s a lot!" she said, referring to loving their mum more than butter icing.

While Holly doesn't often share images of her family on social media, she does occasionally give fans a glimpse into her life away from her TV career. Earlier this month, she delighted fans when she shared a rare photo of her son Harry to celebrate his tenth birthday. The doting mum-of-three took to Instagram to share a candid picture of her little boy running into the sea during their recent holiday, and wrote in the caption: "Yesterday Harry turned 10... can’t believe it’s been a decade since he arrived into this world and changed it for the better in every way... Love you so much Harry... Happy birthday."

