Joe Swash upsets fans with latest baby picture - here's why This is Joe's first child with Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has been criticised by his Instagram followers after sharing a candid black-and-white picture of his newborn son with his big brother Harry. The former EastEnders star and his girlfriend, Stacey Solomon, announced the arrival of their first child together last week – and the happy couple have since been posting lovely snaps of their new bundle of joy. However, the proud dad was slammed on social media for captioning the image, "In this picture is my whole world. My two boys". The photo, which was uploaded on Instagram on Saturday, showed 11-year-old Harry cradling his new brother whilst nestled in a striped duvet.

Some fans were left unimpressed that Joe had failed to mention his girlfriend and her two sons, Leighton, seven, and Zachary, 11, (both from previous relationships) in the gushy post. "What about Stacey and her children, aren't you meant to be a family," wrote one follower, while another said: "That's lovely...but what about Stacey's boys?" A third post read: "Ah mate. Think that should be written different. What about your... wife and her kids. Your world is a lot bigger than those two boys??!!" [sic]

Other followers were quick to jump to Joe's defence, with one fan saying: "Some people really need to get a grip. He's loving seeing his two boys together. It doesn't mean he loves Stacey or her boys any less." Another remarked: "People are so judgemental... and have nothing better to do! He obviously loves Stacey and her boys otherwise they wouldn't have extended their family together." One fan remarked: "Why is it any different for Joe? Stacey hasn’t said about Joes oldest boy yet, haven’t seen anyone criticise her or be rude, they are his two sons his world, like Stacey’s three sons to her. Lovely photo, one looked after little boy with his three big bros." [sic]

