Holly Willoughby shares rare childhood throwback to mark sister Kelly's 41st birthday

Holly Willoughby was very much the doting younger sister as she paid tribute to Kelly Willoughby in the sweetest way on Tuesday. The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to share a lovely childhood snap with her sister to mark her 41st birthday. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister... earth angel xxx," she wrote in the caption, alongside a snap which sees the two sisters posing alongside a Beefeater outside what appears to be the Tower of London.

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton was one of the first to send a birthday wish, writing in the comments section: "Happy birthday gorgeous Kelly. Sending lots of birthday kisses! Xxx." All Saints singer Nicole Appleton added: "Happy birthday darling!" One follower wrote: "This is so darn cute. Happy birthday beautiful @ladywilloughby hope you have lots of bubbles today." Another remarked: "Happy birthday @ladywilloughby enjoy your day x."

The birthday celebrations come shortly after Kelly – who is an author – joined Holly at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday. She later took to Instagram to post a snap with a gong, and said: "I thank you." After picking up an award for I'm A Celebrity, Holly, 38, went on to say: "Just dreamy sharing tonight’s @bafta with my sister @ladywilloughby and also being reunited with Medic Bob!... miss that dude!"

There's no denying that Holly, 38, has a close relationship with her sibling. In a previous interview with The Guardian, the mum-of-three opened up about their bond, saying: "We're more like friends than sisters. We even bought a place together in Putney. You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it." She added: "I'm more likely to be the one to say 'everyone back to mine' and cook for everyone, whereas she's much better at tidying up."

Speaking about their different personalities, Kelly explained: "I'm organised and regimented; Holly is messy. Like chalk and cheese we excelled at different things at school." She continued: "Even to look at we’re polar opposites. She's blonde and I'm dark. People say, 'Come on, you must have fought a bit, growing up?' But we didn't."

