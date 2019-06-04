Kate Middleton's Norfolk neighbour the Marchioness of Cholmondeley attends State Banquet – here's why The banquet dinner took place on Monday

A total of 170 people attended Buckingham Palace's glittering State Banquet on Monday night in honour of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, and among the many royal and known faces was the Duchess of Cambridge's Norforlk neighbour, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Rose's attendance is no surprise as the 35-year-old is the wife of David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and Lord Great Chamberlain and they are regular guests at State Banquets. In his ceremonial role he has charge over the Palace of Westminster and he also has a major part to play in grand royal events, such as coronations, having the right to dress the monarch on coronation day and to serve the monarch water before and after the coronation banquet, and also being involved in investing the monarch with the insignia of rule.

Rose and David, 58, tied the knot following a short engagement in 2009. The couple live at Palladian Houghton Hall in Norfolk, just over three miles away from Kate and William's Anmer Hall.

They have three children together: Alexander (the Earl of Rocksavage), Oliver (Lord Cholmondeley) and Lady Iris.

On the night, the Marchioness of Cholmondely was sat between Jeremy Fleming and Professor Ralph Speth while her husband, sat next to the Duchess of Gloucester.

A total of sixteen members of the royal family attended the dinner - the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra.