Rio Ferdinand pays heartfelt tribute to 'beautiful' wife-to-be Kate Wright on 28th birthday The couple got engaged last year

Rio Ferdinand made sure he paid a sweet tribute to "beautiful" fiancée, Kate Wright, in honour of her 28th birthday on Monday. Taking to his Instagram page, the retired footballer shared a series of loved-up snaps of the pair alongside the caption: "Wishing my [love] the happiest birthday. Inside and out, the most beautiful person I could wish to spend the rest of my life with." Former TOWIE star Kate also took to her page to post: "Birthday girl, lovely morning with my special little family - so happy."

Kate has lots to celebrate as the reality TV star is planning her marriage to Rio, who popped the question during a holiday in Dubai last year. Since leaving her TV career, the blonde beauty has embraced her new role as stepmum to Rio's three children, Lorenz, Tate and Tia, who sadly lost their mother Rebecca to cancer in 2015.

Last August, Kate opened up about her approach to stepmotherhood in a candid interview with Daily Mail's You Magazine. "I've had a few stepmums but they weren't in my life majorly," she told the publication. "When I was nine I wasn't even invited to my dad's wedding; I was very upset. My experience has helped define how I want to treat Rio's kids and how I want them to see me." She also explained how she was first introduced to the children, saying that it was a gradual process. "We've involved them in everything. First I visited with friends, then Rio said, 'I'd like to take Kate on a date, is that OK?'" Since making their relationship public, Kate and Rio have delighted their fans with plenty of sweet Instagram photos and family updates.

