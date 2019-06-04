Strictly star Gemma Atkinson shares good news about cause close to her heart This is lovely…

Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson is passionate about animal welfare, and is the president of Bury Animal Sanctuary, as well as a proud owner of two dogs, Ollie and Norman. And on Monday, the pregnant actress was delighted after hearing about the new law being passed for Finn's Law, which works to protect service animals from abuse. Gemma shared a photo of Britain's Got Talent contestant PC Dave Ward and rescue dog Finn on Instagram, and wrote: "I am SO pleased to hear this! The Queen has signed off on Fins Law @K9Finn which means from the 8th June service animals are properly recognised in UK law and sentences for abuse of animals will be increased. FINALLY!!!"

Gemma Atkinson was delighted that Finn's Law had been passed

Gemma continued: "I’ve had the pleasure of meeting both PC Dave Wardell and the Gorgeous Finn and their story is remarkable. Thank you to everyone who’s supported them. Next, lets get the sentences increased for ALL animal abusers." Her post followed shortly after Dave was left in tears during the final of Britain's Got Talent, after revealing that Finn's Law will be implemented into the UK law. This is something that Dave had been campaigning with Finn for great protection to service animals after Finn nearly died while stopping a suspect with a knife. Dave said: "After our first audition aired the Queen stayed up late one night and she signed off on Finn's Law. So on June 8, Saturday next week, Finn's Law becomes a law."

Gemma and her beloved dogs Ollie and Norman

Mum-to-be Gemma adores dogs and often shares cute pictures of her two four-legged friends. The star even included Ollie and Norman in her pregnancy announcement post earlier in the year by posting a picture of them with a sign that read: "I'm going to be a big brother." Gemma previously told K9 magazine the sweet meanings behind her dogs' names. She said: "Well, Ollie's name we just liked and thought he looked like an Ollie but Norman was actually named after my grandad who was called Norman too. He loved dogs but passed away before we got Norm so I wanted to name him after my grandad so there’s a little memoir for him."

It's not long to go for Gemma and boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez, until they become first-time parents. The former Emmerdale star was delighted on Tuesday while presenting Hits Radio when she spoke to Katy Perry about her pregnancy, and received the biggest compliment from the singer. Speaking on the phone, Katy said: "Gemma congratulations, I think your baby is already going to be born a supermodel! Because both you and your partner – you guys, wow. If that baby doesn’t come out with a full on modelling contract then I don’t know." Gemma then replied: "Oh my god Katy Perry's wished me congrats! Thank you! I’m such a huge fan!"