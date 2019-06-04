Peter Andre teases big move after hinting at more work in the USA Don't forget the UK Peter!

Peter Andre has been breaking the USA over the past year after landing the lead role in independent film The Inheritance in 2018. And after being nominated for a number of awards for his acting skills, there's just no stopping Peter now! On Tuesday, the Mysterious Girl singer teased some very exciting things to come over the next few years after revealing on Instagram that he had just been in a meeting with USA TV producer John Ferriter. He posted a picture of the pair together, and wrote in the caption: "Great meeting with @johnferriter. Great things coming. Looking forward to the next few years stateside and of course here in the UK."

Peter Andre had a meeting about work in the USA

While many of Peter's fans were quick to congratulate him on his career taking off so well, others speculated that he was set to move to the USA – something that would no doubt be exciting for his wife Emily MacDonagh and his four children, Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo. One wrote: "Don’t forget about us in the UK," while another said: "Aww no, Pete don't leave us!" A third added: "You deserve this so much!" While Peter hasn't mentioned anything about a move, no doubt if he did it wouldn't be long term, as his children are settled into school in the UK.

MORE: Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch welcome fourth child

Peter is making it big over in the states

The Inheritance was Peter's break into film. The star played Harry, who was once a successful singer, but who goes down a path of self-destruction throughout the film. The singer had spent time in Los Angeles while filming last year, and at the time wrote about his experience in his new! magazine column. Peter admitted: "Although it can be full-on, I can honestly say shooting was an incredible experience. It was intense and very dark. I can't wait to see the edit. Becoming the character took months of preparing and thankfully it paid off. I'll be going back later in the year to film more. In fact, it looks like I'm going to be spending a lot more time in America this year, so I'm lucky to have such a trusting wife and family."

READ: Jennifer Garner has a moving message for her fans

When not working, Peter adores nothing more than spending time with his family. Peter regularly praises Emily for the way she balances busy family life with her medical career, and has said he likes to surprise his wife to keep the magic alive in their relationship. Speaking to HELLO! in June 2018, Peter revealed the most romantic thing he had ever done for Emily – surprising her with a trip to Venice. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.