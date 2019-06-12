Alexandra Burke sparks rumours she has split from fiancé Josh Ginnelly The Strictly star has deleted all traces of Josh on Instagram

Alexandra Burke has sparked rumours that she has gone her separate way from fiancé Josh Ginnelly. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who got engaged to the stage manager in December 2017, has deleted all traces of her partner from social media, including their engagement announcement. Her latest post sees the star not wearing her engagement ring, which had prompted more speculation. In the caption, the 30-year-old stressed the importance of "taking time for yourself". HELLO! has contacted a representative for Alexandra for comment.

In the post, she added: "I'm very good at giving my family and friends advice, about looking after themselves, urging them to rest and not overwork. But I am honestly terrible at taking my own advice." The singer then continued: "I know I am fortunate, I love what I do, and I count my blessings every day that I am able to sing and perform for you all. But I won't deny that it does get hard being on the road constantly, away from my home comforts, family and friends. So I truly appreciate all the support I've been shown whilst being on the road... it doesn’t go unnoticed, and I’m thankful for every message I receive."

In January, Alexandra revealed that she was too busy to plan her wedding. "I always did say it wouldn’t happen in 2019 because I knew I wanted to work and there’s a lot more that I want to do before I get married," Alexandra, who began dating Josh in April 2016, told HELLO!. "It's about enjoying this moment in life – we want to travel a little bit more before settling down. And there's no time to plan anything! I’m not handing over my life to a wedding planner as I want to be a part of it all and make sure that Josh and I are happy with everything."

The couple spent Christmas working on The Bodyguard in Glasgow, but Alexandra said their different schedules meant it was harder for them to link up. "I never saw him," she said. "I didn't realise how stressful it was for people taking a set on tour and making sure it opens up on time. There's a lot of pressure for him. His hours were different to mine because he had to go in earlier so I never really saw him apart from weekends – which is better than nothing. It’s very strange; I see him more when I don't work with him."

She confirmed their engagement in January 2018, but revealed that they got engaged in Paris on 18 December but "decided to keep this between us for a while". At the time, the star wrote: "So grateful for this amazing man in my life who has supported my family and I through so much." In the romantic post, Alexandra also said she had "never felt this kind of love before", adding that her late mother Melissa Bell would be "very happy" for the pair. "My soul mate and my love asked me something that I could only have dreamt of. Being in love is one of the most magical feelings life has to offer." She concluded: "Here’s to an amazing future that’s filled with love, joy and so much happiness. I love you Joshua Ginnelly. I can’t wait to see what our future brings and what God provides for us."

