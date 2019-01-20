Exclusive: Alexandra Burke reveals exciting plans ahead of wedding The X Factor winner and her fiancé want to travel before they get married

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot for HELLO! magazine, Alexandra Burke reveals that she is too busy to plan her wedding. The X Factor winner got engaged to stage manager Joshua Ginnelly just over a year ago. But the couple have still not managed to book a date for their nuptials as their careers are so busy. "I always did say it wouldn’t happen in 2019 because I knew I wanted to work and there’s a lot more that I want to do before I get married," Alexandra, who began dating Josh in April 2016, tells HELLO!. "It’s about enjoying this moment in life – we want to travel a little bit more before settling down. And there’s no time to plan anything! I’m not handing over my life to a wedding planner as I want to be a part of it all and make sure that Josh and I are happy with everything."

Alexandra Burke and Joshua Ginnelly plan to travel before they get married

She adds: "If you’re only going to do it once you may as well make it as perfect as you can." However, the couple did make time to celebrate the recent one-year anniversary of their engagement, which took place during a romantic trip to Paris. "We did celebrate the anniversary – we were working in Glasgow and we did a little 'Cheers' with a glass of champagne," she explains.

In the interview, Alexandra, who has just been named as a motivational coach for SlimFast, also revealed that she is going to start concentrating more on her recording career, instead of West End musicals, when she finishes her current tour of The Bodyguard. "If I’m honest, this will probably be my last one for a while," she says. "I want to concentrate on other things and as much as I love theatre you don’t have time for anything else."

