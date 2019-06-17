This Morning star Phillip Schofield makes fan cry after sweet gesture This is too sweet!

Phillip Schofield often interacts with his fans on social media, and over the weekend the This Morning host even made one of his Instagram followers cry after making their day. The dad-of-two had posted a picture of his late dad on Father's Day, and written in the caption: "Happy Father's Day to dads everywhere." In the comments section, one fan had written: "Phillip, if you reply to this I will literally cry of happiness, please!" Phillip then responded, writing: "Hiya," which was accompanied by two smiley faces. The star also responded to other comments on the post, including one person who had sent their sympathies for him on the bitter-sweet day. They wrote: "This day will never get any easier losing the person you loved so much. Thinking of you today." "Thank you x," Phillip replied.

Phillip Schofield made a fan's day

It looked like Phillip had a lovely Father's Day with his family on Sunday. The TV presenter shares daughters Molly, 26, and Ruby, 23, with his wife Stephanie Lowe, and they treated their dad to a Sunday lunch at their local pub. Phillip shared a number of pictures of their tasty looking meal on Instagram Stories. The star is extremely close to his two children, and Molly even works as one of his managers. Phillip previously told HELLO! that he always makes sure that his daughters give him the seal of approval before he shares anything on social media to avoid embarrassing them. He said: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all."

Phillip and his wife Stephanie Lowe share two daughters

Last week, Phillip was joined by Molly and Stephanie at a work meal, which was also attended by his This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin. While Phillip's family stay out of the spotlight, in 2017, he filmed a TV series with his wife called Schofield's South African Adventure. It was the first time fans had seen the married couple on screen together. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine about it, Phillip said of his wife: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days." The couple have been married since March 1993, and were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phillip was fronting children's television.

