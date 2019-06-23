Emma Willis wins mum points after hosting incredible party for her daughter Isabelle This looks amazing!

Emma Willis celebrated her oldest daughter Isabelle's tenth birthday on Friday, and to prolong the celebrations, The Voice UK presenter hosted her first-born a party to remember over the weekend. On Saturday, Emma shared a sneak-preview from the festivities, revealing that she had transformed her dining room table into a spa for Isabelle and her friends. In the living room, meanwhile, sleeping bags were set up around a fake fire as if the pre-teens were going camping for the night. "Major mum points for me," Emma wrote on the pictures. The star also revealed that she had taken inspiration from her good friend Rochelle Humes, who had used the same events business, The Snug Teepee Co, for her own daughter Alai-Mai's party last month.

Emma Willis transformed her family home for her daughter's birthday party

While Emma and her husband Matt Willis rarely share pictures of their children in order to protect their privacy, the TV presenter posted a candid picture of Isabelle on Friday to mark her milestone birthday. Taking to Instagram, the doting mum chose a photo of her daughter walking through the park, and wrote in the caption: "In the blink of an eye, she's ten... a beautiful soul with incredible wit and humour. Happy birthday Wizz, may you always shine so bright."

Isabelle's party went down a treat!

Emma and Matt are also parents to three-year-old daughter Trixie and seven-year-old Ace. In 2017, the former Big Brother host opened up about juggling parenting with her busy schedule and finding time to spend with her husband. "It's nice to have a day off from your children every now and then," she told HELLO!. "To have that one day out a week is good. Sometimes if you can have at least a five minute soak in the bath - that makes all the difference."

She added: "It is important to make sure you make time for each other as otherwise you get buried in other stuff like, cooking, cleaning, washing and the kids and you stop and say, 'Have we actually had a full conversation with each other today or was it just, can you get the stuff out of the tumble dryer?'"

