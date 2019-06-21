Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious throwback pics as she enjoys sweet Hollyoaks reunion It's taken 10-years to organise!

Gemma Atkinson enjoyed a Hollyoaks reunion this week, which she revealed took 10-years to organise! The pregnant actress finally got together with her old castmates Kelly Condron and Helen Noble, who played Zara and Abbey alongside Gemma's Lisa in the Channel 4 soap, for a spot of lunch on Friday. Gemma shared a series of adorable throwback images of the threesome during their time in the show, including their headshots, alongside a snap of them during their reunion – and time has been kind to them all!

It's been over 10-years since Gemma was on Hollyoaks

Captioning the images, Gemma said: "Old school #Hollyoaks reunion today! Myself, Kelly & Helen. Aka Lisa, Zara and Abbey (the cool kids of the Oaks) Finally managed our lunch date. Over 10 years since we all got together and soon to be 5 babies between us yet it still felt like we hadn’t spent a day apart."

They haven't changed!

Referencing the Spice Girls song Headlines (Friendship Never Ends), Gemma added: "Spice Girls were right! #friendshipneverends Lots of memories and looking back at our Oaks photo album, collectively between us, we’re all extremely grateful there was no social media back in our @hollyoaksofficial days." Fans loved Gemma's trip down memory lane, with one commenting: "Omg that make me feel my age....watched hollyoaks from day one and remember all you girls ....so agree with you thank god we had no social media back then." While another added: "You all look the same!!!"

So cute!

Gemma appears to be feeling quite nostalgic as she prepares to welcome her first child with Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez in the next few weeks. On Thursday she reflected on her own childhood ahead of the birth. Taking to Instagram, the former Emmerdale actress shared a photo of herself as a child, and wrote in the caption about how she didn't mind whether her baby was a boy or a girl. She said: "Boy or girl it doesn’t matter, as looking back at old pictures of myself I realise I went through a stage of looking like both thanks to my incredible haircut. I used to stand on a stool, kitchen towel round my neck and let mum chop away. Thanks Mum."

