Joe Sugg shocks fans with daring photo – and see Dianne Buswell’s reaction! You have to laugh!

Joe Sugg posted a raunchy photo to Instagram on Wednesday – and it's fair to say his fans had never seen anything quite like it before! The YouTuber lives in London but claimed to be enjoying the hot weather in Santorini, Greece. So much so, he stripped off to take in more rays, and snapped a picture to commemorate the occasion.

Joe and his girlfriend Dianne Buswell met on Strictly in 2018

So that it wasn't too shocking for social media, he made sure he was safely covered, but in one of the more creative ways we've ever seen. While he posed on a patch of grass on his balcony, smiling and making a peace sign with his fingers, someone else's hand held up a slice of watermelon cut into the shape of a strapless dress, so it appeared as if Joe was wearing it. He captioned the image: "You’re one in a ‘melon’ @ellenextdoor," adding cringe, melon, and camera emojis. The tagged account belongs to Joe's friend and fellow YouTuber Elle Next Door, who commented: "personally think this is your strongest photo yet!"

Fans were quick to spot that the balcony he stood on shares a suspicious resemblance to the one he's posted other photos from, and accused him of pretending to be on holiday, with one writing, "that photoshopped background is just beautiful". As well as his online career, Joe took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, where he was runner-up with professional dance partner Dianne Buswell.

Joe claimed he took the saucy snap in Greece this week

He might not have won the series but he did win her heart, and the pair confirmed they were partners in more than dance after the series ended. She commented on Wednesday's photo: "I leave the house for 5 minutes and you do this," followed by the laugh-cry emoji, thinking emoji and eyeroll emoji.

Last week, they teased the launch of a mysterious new project with another photo on Instagram. Joe posted a selfie of the two of them smiling close-lipped smiles, which he captioned: "Today we started work on #projectjoanne I'm so excited to let ya all know what it is in let's say oooo ummm maybe 13 DAYS?!" It's an exciting time for the couple, with Joe, 27, admitting he recently met 30-year-old Dianne's parents for the first time.

Although they're based in the dancer's native Australia, they made the long journey to meet her boyfriend and he's set to return the favour in December, when he'll spend Christmas with the Buswell clan.

