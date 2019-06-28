Jacqueline Jossa pays the sweetest birthday tribute to husband Dan Osborne Happy Birthday Dan!

Jacqueline Jossa made sure she marked husband Dan Osborne's 28th birthday with a lovely tribute. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the former EastEnders actress praised her partner and the father of her two children, calling him the "best daddy in the world". Alongside a snap of the couple during his birthday meal out, Jacqueline wrote: "Happy birthday to this hunk! @danosborneofficial. The best daddy in the world!! We hope you have the best day and enjoy your celebrations!! Another year older."

Elsewhere, Dan shared a cute childhood throwback of himself – and it's safe to say that his three children are a spitting image of him when he was younger. In the caption, he wrote: "This little chubby dude is 28 today!! Happy Birthday to me! Time just absolutely flies by, another year older. Enjoy life while we are here guys & be happy." [sic] The former TOWIE star is a doting dad to four-year-old Ella and little Mia, who turned one on Tuesday. He also has a son called Teddy from a previous relationship.

READ: Jacqueline Jossa calls for 'more curvy girls' on Love Island in inspirational post

The birthday celebration comes shortly after Jacqueline revealed the possibility of expanding her family with Dan. Although the couple are enjoying parenthood, having another child is not top of their list of priorities at the moment. "It's a funny one," she told new! Magazine earlier this month. "Right now, absolutely not!"

"But eat the end of the day, I'm only 26, so it's a hard question to answer," she added. "How would I know? I can't even answer what I'll be doing, in like, four years' time." The couple tied the knot in 2017 but split less than a year after their wedding. They reconciled following Dan's stint on Celebrity Big Brother and their marriage appeared to be firmly back on track a few months later.

MORE: Gorka Marquez kisses Gemma Atkinson's baby bump in adorable post

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.