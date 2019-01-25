Dan Osborne hits back at Jacqueline Jossa 'explosive NTAs row' reports The former TOWIE star quashed the rumours on Twitter

Dan Osborne has responded to rumours that he and his wife Jacqueline Jossa were caught in an "explosive row" at the National Television Awards on Tuesday. The couple had looked cosy on the red carpet, but photos taken at the afterparty showed Jacqueline and Dan appearing to have a tense discussion. Reports claimed the former EastEnders actress was so upset she wanted to leave the party early.

But taking to Twitter to rubbish the reports, Dan wrote alongside some laughing emojis: "Apparently me & Jacqueline had a row and had to leave early." The ex TOWIE star shared another post on Instagram, showing the pair posing up a storm on the red carpet. He clarified: "Couple of pictures from NTA's Tuesday night. Despite what nonsense you may read in the media, actually had a great night and what was online, was not true at all… thank you again for inviting us."

Jacqueline and Dan at the National Television Awards

Dan, 27, and Jacqueline, 26, had a turbulent few months last year after they split just before their first wedding anniversary. Dan was hit with cheating rumours and he promptly moved out of their marital home. But by the end of summer, the couple's marriage was back on track.

Dan also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother, and after his stint on the reality TV show, Jacqueline admitted on Instagram: "It's good to have this man back, my girls were so excited to see daddy. He done so well. Ups and downs, laughter and tears, I love you. Always."

Just moments before, the father-of-three had shared an emotional video of his eldest daughter Ella running up towards him. "My baby girl when I pulled up today," he said. "Missed my babies sooo much!! Mia has changed so much. Can't wait to see Teddy tomorrow too!" Jacqueline and Dan share two daughters together, Ella, three, and baby Mia, while Dan also has a son Teddy from a previous relationship.

