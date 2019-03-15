Married Dan Osborne forced to clarify reports he kissed Love Island's Alexandra Cane Dan and Jacqueline Jossa have reportedly split for a second time

Dan Osborne has been forced to defend himself after reports claimed he cheated on his wife Jacqueline Jossa. The former TOWIE star is said to have kissed Love Island's Alexandra Cane during a night out in Manchester last week, but taking to Instagram, Dan clarified: "Hi guys. A lot of you may have seen the story that's been going around online today. It's a load of rubbish.

"Yes, I was out in Manchester having a laugh. Yes, I was having a drink. Yes, I was having a little dance with friends. But no I did not kiss absolutely anyone. Things just get sold and you can't do anything about it sometimes even though we've both denied it. It's out there. There's nothing I can do. All I can tell you is that it isn't true. I did not kiss anyone. Have a lovely day."

Dan was rumoured to have kissed Love Island's Alexandra Cane

The rumoured kiss reportedly took place at Neighbourhood bar when Dan and Alexandra, both 27, were attending an app launch event. Alexandra's spokesperson released a statement, saying: "Absolutely nothing happened with Alex. Dan has been friends with her for a while after working together. They all met up with friends and enjoyed a great night out like friends do."

Dan's wife Jacqueline has reportedly dumped her husband and kicked him out of the house, although the soap star has made no direct comment on social media. On Friday, she broke her Instagram silence by sharing an adorable video of her and Dan's two daughters Ella and Mia. The tots were pictured watching and singing along to Frozen, with Jacqueline saying in the background: "Hey babies."

Dan and Jacqueline with their daughter Mia and Dan's son Teddy

When the reports first came out, the former EastEnders actress seemed to allude to the reports as she uploaded and selfie and wrote: "I need a holiday. A long holiday. I have major brain ache."

Dan and Jacqueline tied the knot in 2017 but split less than a year after their wedding. They reconciled following Dan's stint on Celebrity Big Brother and their marriage appeared to be firmly back on track a few months later. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Jacqueline has also previously admitted: "The past year has been one of the best because Mia's been born and one of the worst because, well, I'm sure you all know I haven't had the best relationship this year. Things are definitely looking better."

