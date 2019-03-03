Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne reveals heartbreaking death of grandmother This is so sad…

Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne had some devastating news last week when his beloved grandmother sadly passed away. The former TOWIE star paid tribute to his nan in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing that it was a "heartbreaking day" when he heard about her passing. He wrote: "Yesterday was a heartbreaking day. My beautiful, strong little nanny left us for a better place where she will now be so happy to be back with grandad, miss you grandad and miss you already nan, you had your funny, cheeky little character right to the end and you are just amazing! Thank you for everything you did for me, my brothers and for the whole family. We were so lucky to have you as our nan. I love you so much!"

Dan Osborne paid tribute to his beloved grandmother

Dan had accompanied the tribute with a lovely family photo of himself and his nan, along with Jacqueline and Dan's two oldest children, Teddy, and Ella. Fans were quick to send their best wishes to the dad-of-three after reading his post, with one writing in the comments section: "Thinking of you and your family," while another said: "So sorry four you and your family, losing a grandparent is so hard." A third added: "Ah so sorry to hear may she RIP, looked like a lovely lady."

Dan and Jacqueline Jossa on the red carpet in January

The TV star has had a busy few months, and last year won a legion of fans after his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother. The doting dad melted viewers hearts as he showed just how much of a devoted family man he is. Dan often spoke about his love for his three young children, and celebrated coming third in the reality TV show. He had joined in a bid to revive his reputation following the cheating claims made against him, and it certainly worked. And while his wife chose not to appear at the finale, Dan headed straight home to see his family after leaving the Big Brother house – even sharing a sweet video of him being reunited with a very excited Ella.

