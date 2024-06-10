Andy Murray makes surprising decision that involves his brother Jamie

Andy Murray is teaming up with his brother Jamie at this year's Wimbledon in what could be the former's final appearance at SW19 before retirement.

The Times confirmed the exciting news, with the decision only being made in recent days. It seems the two brothers will not need wild cards as Andy's singles ranking of No97 and Jamie’s doubles ranking of No24 should be high enough to make the cut.

© Getty Andy Murray and Jamie Murray will team up at Wimbledon

Andy, 37, recently teased their potential partnership following his exit from the French Open. Asked if he would also commit to doubles at Wimbledon, the three-time grand slam winner said: "I may do, yeah. I'm not 100 per cent sure yet.

"My brother doesn't have a partner for Wimbledon currently. We have spoken a little bit about it. So may do that, but not 100 per cent sure yet. [We would decide] ahead of time. I mean obviously Jamie, I mean, he could also get a good partner, as well."

Jamie has been left without a partner after his usual partner, Michael Venus, decided to team up with Britain's Neal Skupski. It's not the first time British most successful tennis siblings have played together as they most notably won the Davis Cup in 2015.

However, this year's Wimbledon joint effort will be the first time they play together at a grand slam event.

Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament.

© Getty It's the first time the brothers have played a grand slam event together

Andy, a three-time grand slam winner, recently opened up about plans to retire, saying: "I haven't made any definite decisions on that. Yeah, it's obviously something that I need to think about and see exactly when that is."

He continued: "I have spoken to my team about it. I've spoken to my family about it multiple times. It's not like it hasn't been something that's been on my mind."