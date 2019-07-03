Exclusive: Caroline Wozniacki opens up about 'perfect' wedding ahead of Wimbledon match The tennis player married David Lee in Tuscany

Following her glorious Tuscan wedding last month, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki has opened up to HELLO! about her "perfect" day. The professional tennis player married her fiancé, NBA star David Lee, in Tuscany, with the bride wearing a gorgeous custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress. "We had the best time, it was awesome," gushed Caroline at the Dubai Duty Free WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 2019 Summer Party. "We had an absolute blast and got to enjoy the whole four days we were there and got to say hi to everybody and got to interact and it was absolutely perfect."

Caroline Wozniacki with husband David Lee

Although there were many emotional moments throughout the four-day celebration, it was the food and dancing that made the wedding a completely unforgettable experience. "Obviously saying 'I Do' was very special, but I actually think that whole day and the food was incredible," she explained. "We partied all the way until four in the morning which was perfect. We had a candy room, because I love sweets, and on the dance floor, we had fries and candy and burgers and stuff coming out. So I think the food was also a big highlight for us."

Exclusive: Caroline Wozniacki asks Andy Murray to be her mixed doubles partner

The 28-year-old, who is currently ranked number 14, walked up the aisle in a custom gown by Oscar de la Renta after contacting Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for help in picking the dream dress. Asked whether it was difficult to choose the gown, Caroline replied: "No, actually it was a pretty simple process. I had my stylist and we went out and she got all the white dresses together, because I was like, I want kind of a white theme throughout the week.'

"So the wedding dress I decided was Oscar de la Renta, their team and Anna Wintour helped me, which was amazing. So I was kind of taken care of, but then the rest of the dresses I was like, 'Hey, lets just figure out kind of what type and what styles I want.' And then I picked the best ones that I liked the most."

The tennis star spoke with HELLO! at the Dubai Duty Free WTA Summer Party

Guests at the nuptials included 120 of their closest family and friends; fellow tennis star Serena Williams acted as bridesmaid while her husband Alexis Ohanian also joined the celebrations, along with pro tennis player Angelique Kerber, and former NFL player Jesse Palmer. Speaking about her friendship with Serena off-court, the newlywed revealed: "She is amazing, she is so funny and kind, and we really have a great time. She was amazing as a bridesmaid and really helped with my veil and made sure all the pictures looked great, so she was perfect."

MORE: Caroline Wozniacki shares first look at her beautiful wedding

Now with Wimbledon in full swing, getting back to tennis training was hard and meant the newlyweds could only enjoy a mini-moon. "That was kind of the tough part," she added. "But we had a little mini moon, we went on a boat for a couple of days, which was kind of a nice calm down from the wedding." She continued: "After being up late, we just kind of relaxed, and after that I was like, 'Okay I can get back into training now.' But you know, it is definitely different from going on a long honeymoon and enjoying it but we will save that for a later date."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.