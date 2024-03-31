Victoria Beckham and Nicole Peltz celebrate special moment as mother-in-law surprises fans with rare smile

Easter celebrations took a glamorous turn as Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, were seen reveling in the festive spirit aboard a luxurious yacht.

Victoria, known for her chic and often serious public persona, surprised her fans with a rare, joyous smile as she danced alongside Nicola to the iconic Spice Girls anthem, Say You'll Be There.

The duo, adorned in playful bunny ears, showcased a delightful display of unity and joy, signaling a harmonious relationship.

At 49, Victoria, affectionately dubbed Posh Spice, showcased her age-defying figure in a casual ensemble of a black T-shirt paired with denim shorts, her look completed with sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Nicola, 29, turned heads in a stylish cut-out halterneck top and trousers, embracing the joyous mood of their dance to the nostalgic '90s track.

Victoria took to Instagram to share the heartwarming moment, captioning the video, "Love you so much @nicolaannepeltzbeckham!", highlighting the affection and closeness between the two.

© Getty Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere

Addressing her seldom-seen smile, Victoria previously shared with Glamour, "I actually used to smile a lot in pictures. I think I only stopped smiling when I got into fashion."

This candid revelation, coupled with her Easter celebration post, offers fans a glimpse into the softer, more lighthearted side of the fashion mogul.

Recommended video You may also like Victoria Beckham’s en suite is something out of a five-star hotel

The Easter festivities come amidst rumors of a past tension between Nicola and the Beckham family, particularly concerning the actress's choice of wedding dress for her lavish Palm Beach ceremony in 2022.

Despite the speculated discord, both Nicola and Brooklyn have been seen increasingly in the company of the Beckhams, effectively dispelling any rumors of a rift.

© Getty Harper, 12, sat between Brooklyn and Nicola for a photo

In a recent interview with Byrdie magazine, Nicola expressed her deep appreciation for family, highlighting the supportive bond she shares with both her and Brooklyn's families.

"Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart," she emphasized, detailing the joy and comfort she finds in being surrounded by loved ones.

© Instagram Victoria with daughter in law Nicole Peltz and son Beckham

Nicola's admiration extends to Victoria and David Beckham's enduring 24-year marriage and her parents' 40-year-long union, finding inspiration in their committed relationships.

Nicola's heartfelt expressions of gratitude towards the Beckham family, particularly praising David's affection for Victoria and Brooklyn's love for her.

"I'm so thankful they raised such an incredible guy I got to marry," she shared.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.