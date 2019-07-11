Ben Shephard enjoys some time out as he reveals wife's ill health The Good Morning Britain star has been married since 2004

Ben Shephard has revealed that his wife Annie has been battling pneumonia. The Good Morning Britain star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a short video taken as the couple enjoyed some time out together in the countryside. Panning around to show viewers the picturesque landscape, Ben then turns the camera onto himself and Annie, saying: "20 minutes peace…. Right, I want a beer!" In his caption, the 44-year-old further elaborated: "Had a lovely stroll and sit with the Mrs earlier – (she has been ill with pneumonia. I know weird huh, good news is she's on the mend) but was wondering what's your tolerance for sitting doing nothing, just, you know thinking? 10mins/20mins/30? 1 hour? More? I'm told you can get better at it and I like the idea of meditation or being present in the moment - but just can't seem to do it for more than a few minutes max if that! #meditationfail."

Fans were quick to comment on Ben's caption, and send Annie their best wishes. "Hope Annie is fully recovered soon. Hope you got your beer too!" one replied, while another added: "Having had pneumonia and still in recover, sitting doing nothing but thinking is possible for 24hrs a day. It takes six months to fully recover from pneumonia. Just don't rush it." A third remarked: "Lots of love to your lovely wife. 10 mins peace with a G&T!"

Family is very much on Ben's mind at the moment. At the end of June, he announced his decision to step down from presenting Goals on Sunday after nine years, explaining that he wants to have more free time with his two boys. "Now they're teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I'm trying to come to terms with. They're consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them," Ben told the Mirror. "What tends to happen is that after doing the breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday comes and I'm shattered. Doing Goals on Sunday has been amazing, but I can see that not only will we all benefit as a family but I'll benefit from being more involved in their weekend life."