Ben Shephard surprises fans with incredible throwback picture Wow!

Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard surprised his Instagram followers after sharing a remarkable now-and-then picture from seven years ago. The 44-year-old appears to have not aged one bit, looking exactly the same now as to when he first presented Tipping Point back in 2012. "Here's me on this day seven years ago," he said in the caption. "Here's me on this day seven years ago," he said in the caption. "Ten series later and I've come a long way… five steps to the right to be exact! #TippingPoint." Lorraine Kelly was one of the first to comment, saying: "You look exactly the same / you wee imp!" [sic]

Welsh sprinter Iwan Thomas joked: "I'm more impressed you still fit in the same jacket mate?" Referring to Brad Pitt's film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, one follower wrote: "Seven years. I've aged more in seven weeks #BenjaminButton." Another wrote: "And you ain't aged a bit." [sic] One other follower remarked: "Why do some men get better looking with age? Mr Ben you are one of them men. Mrs S is one very lucky lady."

Exclusive: Caroline Wozniacki opens up about 'perfect' wedding ahead of Wimbledon match

The post comes shortly after Ben revealed he will be stepping down from presenting Goals On Sunday after nine years, the sports show he presents alongside Chris Kamara. The career change comes for the sake of his family, in particular, his two teenage sons, Jack, 12, and Sam, 14. Talking to The Mirror, the TV star explained that he wanted to see his children play their sports games. He said: "Now they're teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I'm trying to come to terms with. They're consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them."

GALLERY: Inside Tipping Point presenter Ben Shephard's house

Ben added: "What tends to happen is that after doing the breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday comes and I'm shattered. Doing Goals on Sunday has been amazing, but I can see that not only will we all benefit as a family but I'll benefit from being more involved in their weekend life." Ben is a doting father to two children, whom he shares with wife Annie, who he married in 2004.

