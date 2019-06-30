Ben Shephard makes big career decision to be there for his children We will miss you, Ben!

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard has made a big change to his career for the sake of his family, in particular his two teenage sons, Jack, 12, and Sam, 14. The TV personality announced on Saturday that he would be stepping down from presenting Goals On Sunday after nine years, the sports show he presents alongside Chris Kamara. Talking to The Mirror, the doting dad explained that he wanted to see his children play their sports games. He said: "Now they're teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I'm trying to come to terms with. They're consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them."

Ben Shephard is wanting to spend more time with his family

He added: "What tends to happen is that after doing the breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday comes and I'm shattered. Doing Goals on Sunday has been amazing, but I can see that not only will we all benefit as a family but I'll benefit from being more involved in their weekend life." The star shares his two children with wife Annie, who he married in 2004.

Ben's wife Annie with their two sons - Jack and Sam

Ben also paid tribute to his Goals On Sunday co-host on Instagram. He wrote: "After nine seasons, nearly 400 shows and at least three times as many 'Unbelievable's', the time has come to hang up my Goals On Sunday boots. It's been the experience of a life time working with the legend that is @chris_kammy , who I'm delighted to say isn't just a colleague but a great friend that has taught me so much - both professionally and personally (not least in the bar!) Thank you to all our viewers, the guests and especially @SkySports for trusting me with two of the gems in their line up - Kammy and Goals on Sunday!! I have loved every minute of it, and will miss waking up with Kammy every Sunday morning, but I’m really looking forward to working with Sky Sports in the future and I know Kammy and I will have more adventures to come. #GOS#easylikeasundaymorning."

Many of Ben's fans were quick to wish him well and tell him that he will be missed on the show. One wrote: "One of my most favourite programmes on TV and you were a big part of it. Wishing you success in everything you do and thank you for being a part of GOS," while another person added: "Oh no loved you two together my Sundays will not be the same but good luck with future ventures x."

