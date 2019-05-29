Ben Shephard adorably twins with partner of 23 years, Annie, in sweet rare snap This is lovely!

Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard has thrilled fans with an adorable rare snap with his wife Annie – and the couple are wearing matching outfits! Ben captioned the photograph, which showed the pair walking arm in arm: "After 23 years together it's come to this - me and @mrsannieshephard are now the full Howard & Hilda and wearing matching outfits! This was not coordinated it just happened, which is even more worrying we are morphing into the same person. #teamshep."

Ben shared a cute couple snap

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, and congratulate Ben on his long and happy marriage. "Do you finish each other's sentences too? This is relationship goals right here!!" one wrote, while another added: "It's lovely to see a couple that are still in love after 23 years. Keep treasuring each other."

Ben's celebrity pals also commented on his photo with his GMB colleague Susanna Reid simply writing, "#goals though," and Andi Peters adding: "Hilarious. Little red shorts!" The presenter replied: "Or embarrassing," with a blushing emoji.

The pair have been together for 23 years

Ben and wife Annie keep their relationship fairly private. They married in 2004 and have two sons, Jack and Sam. The Tipping Point presenter sometimes shares sweet family insights from their life at home, and recently shared a photograph from Jack's 14th birthday. "Perfect Birthday breakfast cupcakes!! Our not so little boy turned 14 today. He is nearly 6ft, has size 11.5 feet and hands like shovels, but will always be our little boy. The unicorn wrapping paper was a particular hit!!!" he adorably wrote.

While he leads a happy family life, the 44-year-old has admitted that his early starts for GMB have had an impact. When asked whether he is too tired for date nights, the TV star told The Mirror: "Even when I'm not working on a Saturday I'll often wake up running around shouting, 'I'm late!' Annie has to grab me and shake me saying, 'It's the weekend!'" Ben has also revealed that his wife also banned him from taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. "My wife didn’t want me to have an affair," he said on the ITV early-morning show before joking: "That's the only reason why I wanted to do it!"