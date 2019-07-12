Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall make a stylish appearance at Wimbledon He's found his perfect match!

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall made a glamourous appearance at this year's Wimbledon on Friday. The couple, who are parents to ten-month-old daughter Isla, looked picture perfect in their chic assembles as they arrived for the eleventh day of the tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Ali wore a white cropped jumpsuit, styled further with a nude Chanel bag and Valentino wedges, while Dec dressed smartly in navy chinos, a crisp white shirt and a cream jacket.

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall at Wimbledon

They also made sure they posed for pictures in the Evian Live Young suite before finding their seats in the stands along with the other star guests. Their joint appearance comes shortly after Dec's co-host Ant McPartlin and his girlfriend Anne-Marie made their debut as a couple at Centre Court on Monday.

MORE: The heartwarming moment Kate Middleton kisses Prince Louis on his lips

Meanwhile, it's coming up four years since Dec married his long-term girlfriend Ali in his hometown of Newcastle. Since then, the couple have become parents to their daughter Isla. Dec, who is best known for TV shows such as Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Britain's Got Talent, recently opened up about fatherhood. "No one tells you how hard being a parent is!" he told Evening Standard. "We could have had a warning! It is literally the hardest thing I've ever done but I'm loving it."

The couple popped into the Evian Live Young suite

Dec and his wife Ali welcomed their baby girl on 1 September, with the TV host telling fans he was "head over heels" with the new addition to their family in a sweet post showing him holding the newborn's hand. While he has admitted to finding parenthood a challenge, Dec appears to love being a dad, and even brought baby Isla and his wife Ali over to Australia with him while he was filming I’m a Celebrity in November.

MORE: 5 ace Wimbledon-inspired afternoon teas

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.