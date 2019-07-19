Who is Russell Brand's wife? Let's find out about his leading lady...

Comedian and author Russell Brand is best known for his controversial opinions and philosophical thoughts, but behind his outspoken way of thinking, there is one woman who keeps the 44-year-old grounded, his wife Laura.

Who is Russell's wife and how did they meet?

Laura Brand, formerly known as Laura Gallacher, is the daughter of golfer Bernard Gallacher and the sister of sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher. The 32-year-old used to work in the restaurant industry and has since created the online shop The Joy Journal, a brand that sells unique dungarees.Reportedly the couple began dating on and off in 2007, and got back together in 2015.

When was their wedding?

The radio presenter proposed to Laura in July 2016, five years after he famously separated from Katy Perry after 14 months of marriage. Russell and Laura tied the knot in August 2017, with the pair celebrating at an Indian-themed wedding reception close to the couple's home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxford.

Shortly after their wedding, the actor revealed on his Radio X podcast that he was "living a married life now…I'm domestic."

Do they have children together?

Russell and Laura have two children together.Their daughter Mabel was born in November 2016 and in July 2018, the couple welcomed their second child, Peggy, just a month after announcing the surprise pregnancy.

Back in 2017, the proud father opened up to Stellar magazine about life as a dad, explaining: "She grabs my face, closes her first and twists it. I quite like that. Nothing she does annoys me. It's a lack of control: she'll punch and I'll surrender".

During an appearance on ITV'S Lorraine in 2017, shortly after the birth of Mabel, Russell revealed that he's never felt more content since becoming a father. "It's so extraordinary to find such comfort and peace in a way, things are obvious, getting married, having baby, I feel very relaxed, surprised but relaxed," he said. "I was watching my wife singing to our daughter, I thought wow this is happening, I am the father in this relationship, it felt beautiful."

