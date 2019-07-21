Andrea McLean reveals the hilarious mistake she made – and it involves her husband! At least everyone saw the funny side!

Andrea McLean had her fans in stitches over the weekend after she admitted to a rather fatal washing error, that cost her husband Nick Feeney his jumper! The Loose Women panellist posted a video on Instagram, where she told her followers: "You know in my last post I was talking about how growing old together is about making mistakes and accepting those mistakes? Well, I was doing the laundry, hanging stuff out, and I may have shrunk Mr F's jumper." Andrea then panned the camera to her husband, who was wearing what was left of his tiny jumper – which now resembles a crop top. "Only a little bit," he joked. The TV presenter continued that: "Learning, growing, forgiving," was the way forward, and Nick added: "And buying new jumpers!"

Andrea McLean accidentally shrunk her husband's jumper

Many of Andrea's followers were quick to comment on the footage, and some even suggested that Nick should start a new trend with his jumper. One wrote: "Hilarious! I've done that," while another posted: "We have all done it. An excuse for something new – shopping time." A third added: "Nick's right on trend there!"

Andrea with daughter Amy and husband Nick

Andrea and Nick have been married since November 2017, and celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November, having tied the knot after four years of dating. Prior to the wedding, Andrea told HELLO!: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

The couple - who have four children between them - also work together and run an online platform, This Girl is on Fire, which aims to promote positivity and act as a motivational website, born out of the presenter's book, Confessions of a Menopausal Woman. Last month, the couple celebrated the website's one-year anniversary, and invited HELLO! along to its luxurious tea party in Belgravia to celebrate its milestone.

