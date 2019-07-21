Ronnie Wood's twins Alice and Gracie are so grown up in adorable new photos Time flies!

Ronnie Wood's twins Alice and Gracie recently celebrated their third birthday – and they certainly are growing up fast! While their doting parents prefer for them to enjoy a childhood away from the public eye, they occasionally shares photos of them, and the most recent pictures published on Sally Wood's Instagram account are the cutest so far. The little girls are currently touring America with their parents while the Rolling Stones continue their world tour in the States, and it looks like they are enjoying it to the full. Over the weekend they spent their day on the beach in Jacksonville, Florida, and were pictured taking a dip in the sea with their mum, dressed in superhero swimsuits. "Love the sea so much, thanks to my sister for the twins' superhero costumes," Sally wrote in the caption.

Ronnie Wood's twins Alice and Gracie are getting so big!

In another photo, the twins were pictured with Sally and Ronnie, who were each holding one of their daughters as they posed for a photo – again in the sea. "Beach time with my loves," Sally wrote. Gracie and Alice were born on 30 May 2016, and recently celebrated their third birthday. Sally shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughters on social media by posting a picture of them with their birthday cakes, and writing in the caption: "They make us all so happy and mean so much to me."

MORE: Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's sons make rare appearance in family video

Doting mum Sally with her twins at the beach in Florida

Ronnie and Sally have previously spoken about their twins in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, with the Rolling Stones star saying of his youngest children and wife: "Any time I’m with her and the girls, that’s the best for me, nothing tops it. When the twins come into our bed and we’re all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It’s special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I’m a lucky man." The star added of Sally: "Sall's a natural mum, she’s amazing."

READ: The best photos of Robbie Williams and his family

As well as Gracie and Alice, Ronnie is also a dad to daughter Leah, and sons Jamie, Tyrone and Jesse – who is married to Fearne Cotton. While Fearne is private about her family life, she has occasionally shared pictures from family events where Ronnie and Sally have attended with the twins, and also went along to see the Rolling Stones in concert in Twickenham with her husband and son Rex last year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.