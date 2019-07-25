This Morning's Eamonn Holmes posts funny picture of wife Ruth Langsford - take a look! Uh-oh!

Eamonn Holmes left fans amused after he shared a very candid picture of his wife Ruth Langsford at the petrol station on Wednesday. The Instagram photo showed the This Morning and Loose Women presenter put petrol into their car, unaware that her husband was sat taking a snap through the wing mirror. "If you think the Petrol Pump assistant doesn't look too happy... wait till she finds out I've sneaked a picture of her onto Instagram," Eamonn joked in the caption.

The couple's celebrity friends were quick to respond, with Saira Khan writing: "Ohhh I love that." Radio 1 DJ Greg James remarked: "I think this might be the photo of the year." To which, Vernon Kay responded: "@greg_james@eamonnholmes I just contemplated posting a picture of us collectively filling a puddle but we decided the world wasn't ready..."

Presenter Lucy Alexander also said: "Omg I LOVE that. Ma rooofie." [sic] Eamonn then replied, asking if he should have consulted with Ruth before putting the funny photo on Instagram. "Do you think I should have asked her first," he wrote, adding: "@lucyalexandertv maybe I'll leave telling her until after #loveisland." Lucy then reassured him: "@eamonnholmesnoooooo go for it."

The social media post comes shortly after Eamonn and Ruth enjoyed a short trip to Bodrum, Turkey. Taking to his Instagram page to upload a picture of the pair in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop, he wrote: "The colours, the view, the sea breeze, the sun on our faces. Refresh and Restore @mo_bod." Ruth and Eamonn stayed in the luxurious Mandarin Oriental during their stay. The couple are now back in the UK, filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

